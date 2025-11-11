Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Nordson by 40.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,200. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Nordson Stock Up 0.9%

NDSN opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

