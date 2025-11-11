Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.