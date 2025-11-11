Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 185,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

