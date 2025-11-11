Wedbush Increases Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $10.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.08% from the stock’s current price.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Telos alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Telos

Telos Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TLS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 771,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $1,734,498.71. Following the sale, the director owned 1,338,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,759.42. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 52,595 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $347,127.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 185,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,554.20. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 537,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,041 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.