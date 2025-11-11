Webus International (NASDAQ:WETO) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.0650. Approximately 5,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 64,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WETO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Webus International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webus International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Webus International Price Performance

Webus International Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

