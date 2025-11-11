Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $7.38. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 30,807 shares changing hands.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
