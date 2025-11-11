Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $7.38. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 30,807 shares changing hands.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.