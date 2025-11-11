Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 12.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.71.

Corpay stock opened at $281.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

