Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

