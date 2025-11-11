Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after buying an additional 983,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $115,096,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.