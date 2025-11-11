Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.