Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 8,408 F5, Inc. $FFIV

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in F5 by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $262,282.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total value of $2,356,829.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,352.57. This trade represents a 26.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $240.77 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.04 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.44.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

