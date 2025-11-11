Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 500,209 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $TKC

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 67.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 14.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 129,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.97. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

