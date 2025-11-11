Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. CIBC upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BMO opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

