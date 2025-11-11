Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its position in Visa by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 45,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.