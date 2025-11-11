Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,039,000 after buying an additional 653,023 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,856,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after purchasing an additional 524,480 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

