Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

