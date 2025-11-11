Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Shares Acquired by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

