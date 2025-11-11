Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $699,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.