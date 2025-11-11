Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $7.1250. Valeo shares last traded at $7.0250, with a volume of 1,853 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Valeo Stock Performance

Valeo Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

