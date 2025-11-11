University of Chicago Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

University of Chicago acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,749,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 40.6% of University of Chicago’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $684.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

