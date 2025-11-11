Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,136 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Twin City Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KGI Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $319.56. The stock has a market cap of $862.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

