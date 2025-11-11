Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of AVGO opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.83.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

