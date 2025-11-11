TSE:CRR FY2025 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Raymond James Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
