Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.88.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

