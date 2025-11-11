Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 781,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after buying an additional 661,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,413,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after buying an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $3,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $75.60.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

