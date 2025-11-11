Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.6260, with a volume of 207076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on TBPH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 16.6%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.07.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Theravance Biopharma
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.