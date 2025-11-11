The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.31.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a C$81.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

BNS stock opened at C$94.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$62.57 and a 12 month high of C$94.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 81.84%.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

