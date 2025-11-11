The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNSGet Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.31.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a C$81.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.7%

BNS stock opened at C$94.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$62.57 and a 12 month high of C$94.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 81.84%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.