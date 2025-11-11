TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 12.2% Following Weak Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.5510. 11,030,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 44,794,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WULF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 366.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 116.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 135.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 265.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

