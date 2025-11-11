Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Get Teleflex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Trading Down 1.2%

TFX opened at $108.06 on Monday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is -18.50%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 16,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 475.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 86,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.