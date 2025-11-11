Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0. 2,036,535,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,426,743,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.
Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.56.
Supply@ME Capital Company Profile
Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.
Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.
