Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $8.53. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.