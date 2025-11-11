Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Scotiabank set a $66.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

