Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

