Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 187.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,118 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $3,043,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $305,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $8,025,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,264.40. The trade was a 52.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $5,773,402.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,816.26. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 709,699 shares of company stock worth $37,499,167 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

