Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.55.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,988.30. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,623.21. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,444 shares of company stock worth $2,386,174. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SNX stock opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $167.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

