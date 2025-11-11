Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,066 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 12,202.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 117.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of ATI by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ATI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,735,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,360,036.63. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $1,012,866.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,047.59. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 89,103 shares of company stock worth $7,431,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.