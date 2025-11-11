StoneX Group (SNEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.51. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SNEX shares. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,932.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 72,440 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 316,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in StoneX Group by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1,502.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.