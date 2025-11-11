Sphere 3D (ANY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Sphere 3D to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 131.43%. On average, analysts expect Sphere 3D to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.25% of Sphere 3D worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sphere 3D from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere 3D currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

