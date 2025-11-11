SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Stake Raised by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Cvfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,643,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,296,000 after buying an additional 274,765 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,726,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,618,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after acquiring an additional 555,823 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,135,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,195,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,998,000 after acquiring an additional 586,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPMD opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

