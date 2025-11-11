SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 30,957,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 45,932,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,373,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,342,613 shares in the company, valued at $46,852,260. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,117,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,860,790 shares in the company, valued at $29,772,640. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,955,610. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,979,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after buying an additional 72,766 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 87,810 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

