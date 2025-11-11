Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.39.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

