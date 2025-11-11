Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF $QIS is Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,927,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,740 shares during the quarter. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF worth $86,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 128,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000.

QIS opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Profile

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

