Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. GeneDx comprises about 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 351.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research cut GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,584.67 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 20.22%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at $363,566,127.60. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $452,840.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,469.85. The trade was a 29.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,375 shares of company stock valued at $67,569,247. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

