Simplify Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Simplify Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.2% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 332,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after buying an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average of $200.51. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The firm has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

