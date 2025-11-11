Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Silvercorp Metals worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 419.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cormark upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.25 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

