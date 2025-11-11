Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $94.45 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 23.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.