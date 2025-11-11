Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.6170. 574,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,402,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 951.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

