Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $14.00. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 28,930 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.33.
View Our Latest Report on MCRB
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 221.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
