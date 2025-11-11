Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $14.00. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 28,930 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $127.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 221.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.