Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Mosaic stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

