Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $29,310,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

SCHO opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

